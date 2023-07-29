FourThought Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

MPC stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

