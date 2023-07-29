FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $419.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

