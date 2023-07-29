FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

