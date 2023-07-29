FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

