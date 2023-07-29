FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $237.31 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

