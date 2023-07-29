FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

