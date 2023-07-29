Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,211 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. 1,644,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

