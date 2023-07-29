Foundry Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.55. 2,790,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

