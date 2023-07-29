Foundry Partners LLC Sells 565 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,420. The company has a market cap of $428.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $49.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $99,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

