Foundry Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Northeast Bank worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. 13,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $49.18.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

