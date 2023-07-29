Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 364,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 1,016,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,706. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.