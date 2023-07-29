Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $95,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 179,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

