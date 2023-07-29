Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.26% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.76. 29,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,913. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $127.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

