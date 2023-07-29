Foundry Partners LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 254,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

