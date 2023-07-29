Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 183,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 67,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,512. The company has a market cap of $691.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

