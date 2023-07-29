Foundry Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 681,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,819. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

