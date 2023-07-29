Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 98,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,817. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $927.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.