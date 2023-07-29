Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,158,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $721.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,307. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $724.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

