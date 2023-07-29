Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

