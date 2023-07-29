Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,968,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

