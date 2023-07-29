Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 90,636,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

