Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

