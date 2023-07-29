Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 33.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. 773,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

