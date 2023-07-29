Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,626,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,640,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

