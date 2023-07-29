Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $557,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 321,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 176,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.87. 7,683,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.



