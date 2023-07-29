Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

