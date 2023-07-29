Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. 2,128,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,023. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

