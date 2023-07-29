Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.95. 1,163,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,459. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.40.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

