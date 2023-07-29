Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in ABB by 57.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 94,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 112,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABBNY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.96. 105,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About ABB

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.