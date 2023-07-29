Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.90 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:FBIN traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,728. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.