Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.36-3.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.55.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

