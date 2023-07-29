Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 543,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

