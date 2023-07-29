Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 1.6%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.45. 4,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up about 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 97.84% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $23,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

