Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of F traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 116,696,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,176,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

