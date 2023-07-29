Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Focus Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.