FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.19 and last traded at $110.19. Approximately 1,523 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

