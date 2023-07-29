Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.88 billion. Flex also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Flex has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

