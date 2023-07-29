Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. Flex has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $150,802.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,507.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

