Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.99. 3,290,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

