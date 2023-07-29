Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

