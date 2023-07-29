Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

