Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $124.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.