FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.95

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $159.31, with a volume of 9157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% during the second quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 39,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

