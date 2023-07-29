FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

FirstCash Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FCFS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 192,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,384. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,039 shares of company stock worth $5,039,390 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FirstCash by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 11,757.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

