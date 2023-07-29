First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 30th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %
First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.
