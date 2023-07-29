First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the June 30th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

