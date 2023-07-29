First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.99

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $27.92. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 386,431 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,500,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,721,000 after purchasing an additional 605,251 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 338.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,315,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,278 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,884,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,358,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.