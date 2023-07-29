First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.39

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 1979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
