First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.39

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 1979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

