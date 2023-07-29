First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FTRI opened at $13.35 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.