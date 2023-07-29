First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SKYY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 141,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

