First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.99. 2,930,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,730. The company has a market cap of $468.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day moving average of $485.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

